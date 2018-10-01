South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan lost out on his bid for a seat on the Fifa council on Sunday‚ beaten by a rogue candidate after a second round of voting at the special Confederation of African Football congress in Sharm-El-Sheikh‚ Egypt.

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu won the vacant seat for anglophone African countries on the all-powerful cabinet of world football’s governing body with a majority 35 votes to Jordaan’s 18 in a second round of voting.

Jordan had been the preferred candidate of the southern African region, but Nyamilandu did not stand down as had been hoped.

Instead he became an alternate anti-Jordaan candidate for Caf president Ahmad Ahmad‚ who has received a significant boost to his own re-election hopes with the victory of his preferred candidate amid speculation that he was beginning to lose support.

Jordaan was always up against it after the SA government told him to vote against Morocco’s bid to win the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

Jordaan has now lost out in three bids for a place at the Fifa high table – which carries with it immense power in the game‚ a champagne lifestyle and generous remuneration.

This time he was up against Nyalimandu and Leodegar Tenga of Tanzania.