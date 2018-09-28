Post office gets blame for delay

A combination of teething problems with a new management system and post office delays were to blame for some legally blind members being left without regular renewals of their reading materials.

The SA Library for the Blind (SALB) said the problem was mainly caused by delays at the post office.

“Our staff is putting in long hours using a manual system to minimise holdups on our side,” SALB director Francois Hendrikz said.

Books are circulated through the South African Postal Service postage-free of charge to all members.

“Once the post office collects the books at the library we have no control over deliveries,” Hendrikz said.