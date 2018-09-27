Call for probe of police after Xolobeni clash
Actions at mining meeting unacceptable – Amnesty
Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called for an incident at Xolobeni on the Wild Coast on Sunday, in which opponents of a mining venture were forcibly removed from a meeting, to be investigated. Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed said witness testimonies, video footage and photographs indicated police had used teargas, stun grenades and death threats to disperse a peaceful protest.
