Webber report admissible

By Devon Koen - 19 September 2018

On Tuesday, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman ruled that the pointing out report compiled after a confession statement by accused Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, was admissible as evidence.

