Parktown Boys’ ex-coach guilty

A former Parktown Boys’ High School assistant coach and housemaster‚ Collan Rex‚ has been convicted on multiple counts of sexually assaulting and assaulting schoolboys.

Rex‚ 22‚ was on Friday found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of assault.

Acting judge Peet Johnson said the prosecution had not proved its attempted murder charges against Rex.

Charges of exposing boys to pornography were also dismissed.

A number of boys from the prominent Johannesburg school testified how Rex had choked them during 2016.

Others testified that he had touched their genitals during that year.

He said he had meant no harm choking the boys and said “it was merely horseplay”.

Rex was caught on surveillance camera fondling a 15year-old in the school’s hostel in November 2016. He was arrested soon afterwards.