The stereotype against tenderpreneurs in SA is an agenda of “white monopoly capital” to isolate black businesses and black people have fallen for it.

This is according to one of Jacob Zuma daughters‚ Thuthukile‚ who was participating in ANC Youth League presidential candidate Thanduxolo Sabelo’s event.

She said tenders were the only way the government did business and there was nothing wrong with blacks benefiting.

“So tenders now have criminalised black business. It is like a swearword. But that is how government engages in business and procures goods and services‚” she said.

“So if we are not happy with the mechanism we must change the mechanism, but in reality this is just a way for white monopoly capital to entrench itself in the state when it should be empowering black business.”

She also weighed in on the Sunday Times report about the meeting between her father‚ ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ ANCWL secretary Meokgo Matuba and Sabelo.

This too‚ she said‚ must be blamed on white monopoly capital, which, she said, wanted to see the ANC divided because “whoever pays the piper determines the tune”.