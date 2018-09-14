Duo to share some velvety sounds
The PE Opera House’s popular Jazz’Afro Sundays programme resumed last Sunday and this weekend will see local musicians Winston Peterson and Linda Tsoana sharing the stage at the Barn.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.