River mouth opened to relieve flooding
Gamtoos resort cut off and fields under water after heavy rains
Dramatic footage showed the estuary water pressing to the lip of the trench, and seeping in – and by 4pm it was gushing through into the sea.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.