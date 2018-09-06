The high court in Johannesburg heard on Wednesday how former Parktown Boys’ High School boarding master Collan Rex throttled a number of boys in what he described as a bonding exercise.

Four boys presented their evidence at the high court‚ sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni‚ and four more are expected to testify on Thursday.

Two weeks ago‚ Rex‚ 22‚ who was also a coach‚ pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal.

However‚ he has pleaded not guilty to a further 183 counts‚ which include one of rape and 110 of attempted murder.

The first witness on Wednesday‚ a boy aged 16‚ testified in camera how in 2016 – when he was 14 – Rex would go to the dormitory and throttle him.

A boarder at the school‚ now aged 18, described how Rex came into the dormitory in 2016 after the lights had been switched off.

“He came to our dorm room . . . [and] started to choke me and asked me to tap out if I wanted him to stop.

“I could not as I passed out,” the young man said.

“He also choked another dorm mate‚ who pretended to pass out. This happened on the same night.”

The third witness‚ a 16-yearold boy‚ described how Rex would walk past him‚ and then put him in a headlock.

“I would struggle to breathe‚” the boy said.

He also said he had seen Rex watching pornographic videos with some of the school’s boarders.

The case continues on Thursday.