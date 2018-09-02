Malema's bodyguards accused of firing live rounds at EFF members

“The security from the car comes out together with the CIC (commander-in-chief Malema). Then they beat people up‚” Mpho said.

There was a gunshot and the crowd dispersed.

“Then comrades came back again and they threw bottles‚ they threw a lot of things. They threw a lot of things. I don’t know if there were stones.”

Mpho said Malema’s car left and a few minutes later a minibus with other bodyguards pulled up.

“They started beating us up. We started running away‚ but one thing that we saw is that they took another cadre. They took that person and went away with him to the venue entrance. Then as we dispersed in different directions‚ they started shooting at us. There were gunshots all over the place.”

When party members returned after dispersing‚ they checked up on the person that was allegedly beaten up.

“This cadre was unconscious ... The only thing you could see from that man was blood. That man was taken to a hospital.”

Mpho wrote in a Facebook post that was later deleted: “When Hitler fell during his times‚ it was because of dictatorship. Tonight we survived. We dodged bullets from Malema’s Military.” (sic)

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was contacted for comment but has not yet responded.