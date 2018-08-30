Three life sentences for man who raped NMU student on campus

Convicted rapist Kwanele Jack Kilana,has received three life sentences and an additional 47 years on a litany of charges.

Kilana was found guilty on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth high court on 11 of the 12 charges against him including four counts of rape which include the rape of two NMU students in October last year and the rape of a 27 year old woman near Greenacres Village in July.

Kilana was also found guilty and convicted on seven other charges including robbery and compelled sexual assault.

All his sentences will run concurrently.