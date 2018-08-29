Themba Maseko set to spill beans on Ajay Gupta

“My brother, there are these Gupta guys who need to meet you and who need your help. Please help them.”

This alleged statement by former president Jacob Zuma will be at the centre of the testimony that is expected to be given on Wednesday by former Government Communication and Information System head Themba Maseko to the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture.

Maseko is expected to provide evidence of how the Guptas, with Zuma’s assistance, allegedly tried to force him to redirect R600m of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.

The Sunday Times previously reported that Maseko’s testimony submitted to the commission details how in 2010, en route to a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Zuma called Maseko to tell him to help them.