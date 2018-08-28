Wilderness congress team in Nelson Mandela Bay with Beijing vision
Born in SA 40 years ago, it could help cement China’s place at the head of a new conservation world order offering new hope for the global environment.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.