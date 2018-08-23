Chatty to get cop shop at last
Planning has begun for a second police station to be built in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct that will specifically address known crime hotspots. The police station – for which land has already been secured – is earmarked for construction in the Booysen Park and Chatty area which has been plagued by a high crime rate, including ongoing gang turf wars, for years.
