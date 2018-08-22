Motorists asked to be careful during Muslim celebration

Motorists travelling along Godetia Drive between Malabar and Westering have been asked to exercise caution as Nelson Mandela Bay’s Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday.

Road users are requested to exercise caution or use alternative routes.

Islamic scholar Nazir Desai said prayers would be conducted at the Eidgah, a site designated for open-air prayers, from 7.30am to 9am.

Prayers in South Africa would coincide with celebrations in Muslim countries and a large crowd was expected.

“Motorists who use Bramlin Road regularly can expect an increase in traffic at prayer service times, so we appeal to motorists to exercise caution and patience,” Desai said.

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the holiest celebrations in Islam, is observed in the 12th month of the Islamic calendar and marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The celebrations run over three days, also an important time for charity work.

Livestock are offered as sacrifices recalling the prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his only son.

The carcasses are then distributed to family, friends and the needy, in equal measure.