Bus subsidies ‘unfair’
Officials from the provincial transport department said that only three bus companies were being subsidised, with Algoa Bus Company receiving the lion’s share.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.