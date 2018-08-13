Don’t call us chiefs, Eastern Cape leaders say

Eastern Cape traditional leaders do not want to be addressed as “chiefs”, saying the term is improper, insulting and degrading.

This follows IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s angry reaction after President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to him as “chief” last week.

While they said they did not want to get involved in the Buthelezi and Ramaphosa saga, Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) national and provincial leaders agreed that the term “chief” should be done away with.

Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva and Eastern Cape provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo both agree, in essence, that the term “chief” should not be used in referring to traditional leaders.

“That term ‘chief’ is not suitable and proper at all and the government should be the one ensuring it is no longer used.

“We have for many years but in vain been trying to sensitise government structures that it is insulting and degrading to us to be referred to as chiefs,” Dudumayo said.

Labour deputy minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, AmaHebege traditional leader and Contralesa honorary president, has for many years in public platforms been vocal and consistent in lashing out at the use of the term “chief”.

Contralesa and Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane said a government act was enacted 15 years doing away with the title and term “chief”.

According to the Traditional Leadership Governance Framework Act 2003, a senior traditional leader should be addressed as nkosi for AmaXhosa, inkosi for AmaZulu and moerena for Basotho and others.

The traditional leaders said, however, the government still referred to them as “chiefs” and the term still remained in use in some communities.

“We agreed as part of decolonising the institution of traditional leadership that we must go back to our original titles and not used the title that were used by the colonial regime and the apartheid government,” Mkiva said.