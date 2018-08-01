Bay ramps up water-safety checks
Municipality spent almost R1m on testing equipment to ensure city’s drinking water is safe
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has spent almost R1m on testing equipment to ensure the city’s drinking water is safe.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.