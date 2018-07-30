The petrol price will rise slightly from August 1.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe announced this on Monday.

93- and 95-octane petrol will increase by 1c/l while diesel will decrease by 4c/l. Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by 4c/l while illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will go up by 5c/l. The maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPGas) will increase by 17c/kg.

Radebe said the international prices of petroleum products had decreased along with crude oil prices and the average Brent Crude oil price during the review period.

On June 6‚ the petrol price increased by 82c/l‚ pushing the petrol price to above R15 a litre.

On July 4‚ 93 octane petrol increased by 26c/l and 95 octane by 23c/l.