Another Mandela is on his way!

Another great-grandchild of the late former president Nelson Mandela is on the way.

Mandela's grandson Nkosi Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela on Monday took to social media to confirm the news.

He posted a picture of himself and his one-year-old son named Mandela.

The caption of the picture read: "Can you believe it‚ a year is gone and the Lill’Man is gonna be a big brother soon soon!!! Alhamdulillah‚" he wrote.