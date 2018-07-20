President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused suspended tax boss Tom Moyane of effectively sabotaging the speedy conclusion of the misconduct inquiry against him by using technical points as a basis to not answer to the charges against him.

They further accuse Moyane of making submissions “littered with sarcastic‚ insulting and disparaging comment”, aimed only at delaying the hearing against him from proceeding.

Moyane‚ in turn‚ argues that the inquiry against him is being conducted in an “unlawful‚ unfair‚ unconstitutional and manifestly oppressive” way.

He says he can answer to the case against him only when these objections are resolved.