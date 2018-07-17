Civil societies ask government to change birth registration rules

Several civil societies have formally requested the South African government to change the rules about birth registration following a landmark legal victory in the Grahamstown High Court.

The case was brought by a Makhanda ( Grahamstown ) father who was barred by officials from registering the birth of his child.

The court found that these rules, impacting single dads and couples where one or both partners are foreigners, were unconstitutional.

On Tuesday four prominent human rights organisations in South Africa, the Scalabrini Centre in Capetown, the Legal Resources Centre and Lawyers for Human Rights called on government to immediately change the regulations regarding the registration of births.

“Hundreds of children are forced into undocumented lives and denied their basic rights due to their parents’ documentation status,” the joint statement issued by the three organisations read.

They asked government to amend regulations around birth registration to ensure that a child’s right to birth registration is not contingent on their parents’ documents.