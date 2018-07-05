More than one alleged poacher thought to be killed by lions

Fox said he suspected more than one person was attacked by the lions – based on the evidence found on the scene.

“Judging from the shoes and items found on the scene, I suspect it is about two or maybe three (alleged poachers) who were killed. The remains were scattered over a very wide area making it difficult to comb the scene and get all the evidence,” he said.

Fox added that he suspected alleged poachers had entered the reserve on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Fox said the discovery was made after the Anti-Poaching Unit Dog started barking while on patrol.

“The dogs' reaction was then followed by a commotion coming from the pride of lions. On Tuesday afternoon we were then alerted to a skull that was seen near the lions,” he said.

“I went to investigate together with the anti-poaching unit. Because it was too dangerous to get out of the car, we could not examine the scene as the lions were close-by. What we did see is the rifle on the ground as well as food, mainly bread, scattered everywhere. Human remains were also clearly visible.”