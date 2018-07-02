News

NSFAS big spender in court

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 02 July 2018
Sibongile Mani gets instructions from her lawyer Asanda Pakade at the court in East London
Image: Malibongwe Dayimani/DispatchLIVE

Accounting student Sibongile Mani cut a confident figure in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning‚ wearing a stylish blazer and matching trousers‚ during an appearance related to her spending spree on Peruvian weaves‚ alcohol and lavish parties.

It was a brief appearance for the Walter Sisulu University student‚ who allegedly spent more than R800‚000 in three months last year after an administrative error saw her receive R14-million for food and book allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Magistrate Rochelle Sam postponed the matter to July 24.

Sam said the postponement would allow Mani's lawyer‚ Asanda Pakade‚ to get a copy of the charge sheet from the National Prosecuting Authority.

