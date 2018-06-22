Municipal strike finally over

Employees with between 12 and 17 years’ service shall receive a R10 000 bonus, while workers who have been employed for between 18 and 23 years will be paid R16 000.

Employees with a service record of more than 24 years will receive R21 000.

The agreement was reached with the help o the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“Both unions and the employer have accepted the proposal and the agreement has been signed by all parties,” city manager Johann Mettler said.

Samwu regional manager Mqondisi Nogongwe and Imatu regional manager Churchill Mothapo confirmed that workers would be back at work from Monday.