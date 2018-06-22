News

Municipal strike finally over

By Siyabonga Sesant - 22 June 2018
Uncollected refuse littered the streets and pavements of Nelson Mandela Bay during the week-long strike
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Nelson Mandela Bay residents can breathe a sigh of relief today following news that the crippling week-long municipal strike had finally come to an end.

The two municipal unions, which had been at loggerheads with the municipality over the issue of long-service back pay, signed an agreement on Friday afternoon after some 2 689 workers downed tools at the beginning of the week.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) had initially demanded a R30 000 across-the-board long-service bonus for each worker  – an amount which the municipality said it simply could not afford.  

The unions, however, on Friday settled on a revised settlement offer after rejecting the initial bid to end the impasse.

Employees with between 12 and 17 years’ service shall receive a R10 000 bonus, while workers who have been employed for between 18 and 23 years will be paid R16 000.

Employees with a service record of more than 24 years will receive R21 000.

The agreement was reached with the help o the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“Both unions and the employer have accepted the proposal and the agreement has been signed by all parties,” city manager Johann Mettler said.

Samwu regional manager Mqondisi Nogongwe and Imatu regional manager Churchill Mothapo  confirmed that workers would be back at work from Monday.

