Municipal strike finally over
Nelson Mandela Bay residents can breathe a sigh of relief today following news that the crippling week-long municipal strike had finally come to an end.
JUST IN: Week-long #municipalstrike in #NMB finally over, employees expected back at work on Monday, June 25. @HeraldPE— Siyabonga Sesant (@4everSiya) June 22, 2018
The two municipal unions, which had been at loggerheads with the municipality over the issue of long-service back pay, signed an agreement on Friday afternoon after some 2 689 workers downed tools at the beginning of the week.
A trail of rubbish and burning bins have been left along Govan Mbeki Avenue by protesting municipal workers, as they make their way towards City Hall. #MunicipalStrike #NelsonMandelaBay pic.twitter.com/okHUnVKGpa— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 19, 2018
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) had initially demanded a R30 000 across-the-board long-service bonus for each worker – an amount which the municipality said it simply could not afford.
The unions, however, on Friday settled on a revised settlement offer after rejecting the initial bid to end the impasse.
Employees with between 12 and 17 years’ service shall receive a R10 000 bonus, while workers who have been employed for between 18 and 23 years will be paid R16 000.
Employees with a service record of more than 24 years will receive R21 000.
The agreement was reached with the help o the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
“Both unions and the employer have accepted the proposal and the agreement has been signed by all parties,” city manager Johann Mettler said.
Samwu regional manager Mqondisi Nogongwe and Imatu regional manager Churchill Mothapo confirmed that workers would be back at work from Monday.
#MunicipalStrike has paralysed services, with pockets of protests flaring up because of power outages https://t.co/KKp2KR3Hby— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 21, 2018