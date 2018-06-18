Warning to criminals after six rounded up
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole have reiterated their warning that anyone who tries to undermine the authority of the state will be “hunted down to face the full might of the law”.
This follows the arrest on Friday of six suspects linked to a business robbery at the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria on Monday last week in which robbers made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount.
Police also recovered two firearms‚ three vehicles and more than R90 000 in cash.
“On June 15‚ members of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Team conducted an intelligence-driven sting operation in Mamelodi where they apprehended the six‚ aged between 34 and 40‚ at their various hideouts,” police spokeswoman Colonel Brenda Muridili said.
“The suspects are linked to a robbery in Menlyn on June 11‚ when jewellery worth an undisclosed amount [was stolen].
"We are really turning the tide and we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals to zero."Bheki Cele
“During the arrest the police recovered two possibly stolen vehicles‚ a Toyota Hilux and a Volkswagen Golf GTI‚ a new VW Golf allegedly bought with the suspect’s cut of the cash after the robbery‚ two firearms‚ a magnum revolver and 9mm pistol with serial numbers filled off with 18 rounds of ammunition, as well as a total of R90 000.”
Muridili said the suspects would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of business robbery‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and possibly possession of stolen vehicles.
“One of the suspects has been on the police’s radar, with two warrants of arrests for robbery and hijacking‚” Muridili said.
Cele said: “We are really turning the tide and we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals to zero until the people of South Africa feel safe.
“Crimes like mall robberies‚ cash-in-transit and related crimes will [be eradicated].
“We owe this to the citizens of this country who have entrusted us with the responsibility of ensuring their safety.”
Sitole commended the task team for their commitment to ensuring that police “realise their mandate of combating and investigating crime to protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property”.
“In the beginning of this month, we pronounced on a multidisciplinary stabilisation operation where we committed to utilise our medium to high risk operatives to hunt down perpetrators of serious and violent crimes that seek to undermine the authority of the state,” he said.
“I am pleased that we have indeed begun to turn the tide against crime.
“These arrests are evidence of our recommitment to making sure that the people of this country are safe.”