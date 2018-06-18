Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole have reiterated their warning that anyone who tries to undermine the authority of the state will be “hunted down to face the full might of the law”.

This follows the arrest on Friday of six suspects linked to a business robbery at the Menlyn Mall in Pretoria on Monday last week in which robbers made off with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount.

Police also recovered two firearms‚ three vehicles and more than R90 000 in cash.

“On June 15‚ members of the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Team conducted an intelligence-driven sting operation in Mamelodi where they apprehended the six‚ aged between 34 and 40‚ at their various hideouts,” police spokeswoman Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

“The suspects are linked to a robbery in Menlyn on June 11‚ when jewellery worth an undisclosed amount [was stolen].