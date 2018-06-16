News

15 years for sugar, DVD thief

By Tremaine van Aardt - 16 June 2018
Man behind bars. Stock photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

An Eastern Cape man was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after the Joubertina Regional Court sentenced him yesterday to 15 years’ imprisonment for housebreaking after stealing 2kg of sugar and a DVD.

Benito Damons, 23, was found guilty of housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery.

This was after he entered a home and threatened a Tweeriviere resident with a knife on April 19.

Damons proceeded to steal the sugar and a DVD before fleeing – the items valued at R447.

Humansdorp cluster commander Brigadier John Lebok commended detectives, the community and the courts for their quick response and comprehensive work which led to the conviction.

