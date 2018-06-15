Eskom commences stage 1 load-shedding for Friday

Eskom on Friday morning commenced stage 1 load-shedding, saying there was a “high risk” it would continue over the weekend.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe attributed the load-shedding to intimidation by striking workers.

“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply,” Phasiwe tweeted on Friday morning.