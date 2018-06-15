Eskom commences stage 1 load-shedding for Friday
“High risk” load-shedding would continue over the weekend
Eskom on Friday morning commenced stage 1 load-shedding, saying there was a “high risk” it would continue over the weekend.
Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe attributed the load-shedding to intimidation by striking workers.
“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply,” Phasiwe tweeted on Friday morning.
#PowerUpdate: Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations, a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms. pic.twitter.com/CPBL4AnPfA— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) June 15, 2018
The power utility said in a statement that it had commenced load-shedding at 11.29am “due to the impact of the current illegal protest action by some Eskom employees at various sites over wage increases”.
“We will anticipate this will continue until 9pm tonight,” the statement read.
“Eskom is working with all the relevant stakeholders to keep its plant operating optimally however there is a high risk of load-shedding over the weekend.”
Customers are asked to help reduce the electricity consumption by switching off geysers, electric heating, pool pumps, and all non-essential appliances throughout the day.
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules and groups: