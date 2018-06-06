Shock awaits electricity thieves
Those caught stealing or tampering face hefty fines or jail time if new bylaw approved
Residents caught stealing electricity or tampering with their power boxes could be fined up to R15 000, or even face jail time, should changes to the electricity bylaw be approved.
