Man killed in bus lane hit-and-run

A hit-and-run accident is under investigation after a Windvogel man was killed when he was hit by a minibus taxi on Monday night.

The incident happened at 7:30pm when Veal Goede, 24, was walking in the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) dedicated bus lane along Stanford Road in Gelvandale.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said police stumbled onto the scene when a patrolling police van noticed a group of people standing in the bus lane.

“Police stopped to see what was happening when they discovered a man (Goede) had been hit, allegedly by a speeding minibus taxi.

"According to witnesses, he was walking in the lane when a minibus came speeding past and collided into him,” he said.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued to speed off.”

Rheeder said Goede died on the scene a short while later from injuries sustained.

“At this stage detectives still have to interview various witnesses to determine what exactly transpired.

"It remains unclear if he was walking alone or if he was with other people when the accident happened,” he added.

Rheeder said a case of culpable homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident was under investigation.