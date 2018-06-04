Police await forensic report in hope of identifying murder suspect

Police state that the post-mortem results show that Ferreira was strangled some time between Thursday May 10 and Sunday May 13, when her body was found.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives had sent evidence found on the scene, including lifted finger prints and swab samples, to the Cape Town forensic laboratory.

“The evidence gathered on the scene has been sent and now we are waiting to see if there is a match.

"Our preliminary investigation shows that the suspect’s DNA was not in the police system.

"We are now waiting for the Cape Town laboratory to do a more detailed scan which we are hoping will identify the culprits,” she said.

Naidu said that no timeline could be given.

A case of robbery and murder are under investigation.