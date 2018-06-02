News

Spill puts river out of bounds

Sewage flowing freely as repairs fail to stop flow of foul material

By Estelle Ellis - 02 June 2018

The Swartkops Conservancy yesterday issued a new warning to members of the public to avoid the Swartkops River as yet another part of the sewage pipeline broke, causing more spills.

