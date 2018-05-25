Goods worth millions taken in hijackings

Two trucks carrying millions of rands worth of stock were hijacked in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past two days. In one incident, a truck was pulled over by robbers driving a VW Polo with flashing blue lights. The second robbery happened at 5am yesterday when a meat refrigeration truck, carrying several tons of meat worth R500 000, was hijacked between Kinklebos and Nanaga on the N2.

