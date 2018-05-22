FitFam Master Class more dance party than marathon

Whether it is grooving to the pulsating beats of the salsa, improving your general fitness and overall wellbeing, or simply mastering how to still the natural disturbance of thoughts, look no further than The Herald’s FitFam Master Class.

Taking place at Chicky’s Yard on Saturday, June 9, the day promises to be more of a dance party than a marathon workout session – and will include self defence classes.

The self-defence, Zumba, yoga and Pilates classes will be 45-minute sessions.

FitFam zumba instructor Chere Kotze said the classes aimed to equip people to cope better with day-to-day challenges.

Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance workout and is described as one of the most popular group exercises in the world.

“Training at least three times a week for 30 minutes or more will increase your energy levels.

“You will be able to do more during the day and still feel energetic,” Kotze said.

Pilates coach Maria Mamakou said it was a privilege to be a part of the event.

Pilates concentrates on strengthening the body with a focus on core strength.

“I hope all members [who are] present will enjoy not only the smile of fitness, but also the mindfulness and understanding of what Pilates is,” Mamakou said.

The other classes include yoga, physical and mental discipline and self-defence lessons.

Self-defence instructor Chris Bright said leading a healthy lifestyle involved more than just being fit and eating well, but also striking a balance and making time for things that make you happy.

“It is part of human makeup to have a purpose, and working towards something daily gives satisfaction.”

The Herald marketing officer Justin Peel said the newspaper was thrilled to host the first in a series of events under the new Herald Master Class series.

“The FitFam event will be one of many events held under The Herald Master Class series, designed to add insight and value to the community.

“The carefully chosen FitFam lineup of professional instructors and trainers ensures that attendees can expect a jampacked morning of fitness fun in the valley.”

Tickets for all sessions: R190 a head and can be purchased via: