Six sheep crammed into Toyota Tazz
Suspects arrested on the spot
It was the sight of a blue Toyota Tazz that was “loaded to the brim” that piqued the interest of police in the agricultural town of Cathcart in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.
A night shift patrol around farms in the area spotted a vehicle ferrying six unconventional “passengers” in the rear seats and boot.
Six sheep were removed from the hatchback.
Two suspects were arrested on the spot.
They will face stock theft charges at the Cathcart Magistrate’s Court soon.