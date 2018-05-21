News

Six sheep crammed into Toyota Tazz

Suspects arrested on the spot

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2018
Stock thieves could not pull wool over the eyes of police who caught them driving with six sheep in a Toyota Tazz
Image: SAPS

It was the sight of a blue Toyota Tazz that was “loaded to the brim” that piqued the interest of police in the agricultural town of Cathcart in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

A night shift patrol around farms in the area spotted a vehicle ferrying six unconventional “passengers” in the rear seats and boot.

Image: SAPS

Six sheep were removed from the hatchback.

Two suspects were arrested on the spot.

They will face stock theft charges at the Cathcart Magistrate’s Court soon.

