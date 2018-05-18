Perlemoen worth nearly R1m found stashed in beachfront bush

Perlemoen worth nearly R1-million was found hidden in the bushes along Marine Drive on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit and a private security company became suspicious when they spotted a car stop along the road near Schoenmakerskop before speeding off.

“The police gave chase and followed the car, which was eventually pulled over and searched. Nothing illegal was found inside the car and the occupants were released,” she said.



“The K9-unit members went back to the side of the road where the car sped off from. A search was done with the police dog which located 15 bags of perlemoen, hidden in the shrub, only metres from the side of the road.”

Naidu said police had, by 2pm, counted 2,500 units of perlemoen, weighing 625kg and worth about R937,500.

The perlemoen is being handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for safe keeping.

Naidu said no case was being investigated as the bags were found abandoned.