‘Omotoso backers tried to shoot me’

A gender activist who has supported alleged victims of sexual assault fled into her home in terror when a gunman opened fire outside her house, narrowly missing her.

Visibly shaken Pamela Mabini, 37 – who has played a pivotal role in assisting the alleged victims of sex-crime accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso – described yesterday how she had encountered three men at her Kwazakhele property moments before one started shooting at her on Tuesday night.

She is convinced that the incident is linked to supporters of Omotoso and his Jesus Dominion International Church.

Mabini said this had been reinforced by the warning by the gunman to “leave Daddy alone” – a direct reference to Omotoso, who is known among his supporters as “Daddy”.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

The attack happened just hours after the Nigerian televangelist appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the high court trial date for him and his accused was set down for August 2.

Mabini was at the New Law Courts and said Omotoso’s supporters swore at her and told her to bring forward the pastor’s young accusers.

“They also sang ‘Pamela, you are scared because time is near’,” she said.

Describing the attack, Mabini – who is fondly known as “Maroh” – said: “I was walking from the back room to the main house to fetch my supper.

“As I walked towards the kitchen, I noticed the shadow of a person in the yard. “I went to the corner, but saw no one. “As I stood in the yard, however, I noticed that the sensor light had been activated.”

As Mabini leaned against the boundary wall of her house, she noticed two men just outside her property – one was urinating while the other was standing metres away from where she was.

“At that stage, I was busy talking on my phone,” she said.

“A third unidentified man wearing a hoodie then came out of nowhere from behind.

“He immediately pulled out a firearm and started to swear at me and said I must ‘leave Daddy alone’.

“I heard two shots. I screamed and ran back into my room.

“I bumped into my father, who was coming out to see what was happening.”

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

“The case is being investigated by Kwazakhele detectives at this stage,” he said.

“Due to possible links to a current ongoing court case, the docket might be transferred to the team busy with that probe.”

The incident has deeply affected Mabini, who has vowed to keep fighting for victims of abuse.

“I am shocked, shaken up and angry,” she said.

“They want to intimidate me [but] I am not scared of them.”

Mabini has said previously that her involvement in the Omotoso protest activities had led to her making many enemies among his supporters.

In December, Mabini was assaulted at a Lovemore Heights house party – which she also believes was triggered by her stand against women and child abuse.

She was punched in the face, allegedly by party guest Jongisizwe Keith Mali, known as “JB”.

Mali appeared in court last month on a charge of assault and malicious damage to property. His case was postponed to May 25.

Omotoso, 59, senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church, was arrested on April 20 last year at the Port Elizabeth Airport and charged with a string of sex and other crimes linked to the recruitment of girls and young women who were later allegedly sexually assaulted.

His alleged accomplices – co-accused Zukiswa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Solani, 36 – appeared in court alongside him on Tuesday.

They face 63 charges, including racketeering, human trafficking and rape.