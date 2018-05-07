Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe has released the findings of his probe into former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The inquiry was ordered by the Constitutional Court in order to determine culpability around the social grants crisis that erupted last year. A court official said Dlamini had until May 14 to respond to the findings.

Dlamini was accused of failing to ensure that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was equipped to administer social grants after a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was due to expire.

The court was forced to extend the contract‚ even though it had been found illegal.

The Ngoepe inquiry saw Dlamini facing off with former senior staff members‚ including former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza and former director general Zane Dangor.

Magwaza accused Dlamini of running Sassa like her own shop‚ while she blamed him for being the source of all Sassa’s problems.

Dangor said his former boss did not consult him on the work streams appointed to deal with social grants.

Dlamini was accused of being evasive when asked whether Magwaza and Dangor were senior officials.

When she eventually conceded that they were senior‚ Ngoepe asked Dlamini why she had taken so long to respond to a “simple” question.

-TimesLIVE