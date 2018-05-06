Employee nabbed for meat shop break-in

An employee at Henen's Meat Market in North End was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into the shop and stealing meat worth R9000.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 23-year-old employee was found hiding in the back yard of the shop in Govan Mbeki Avenue shortly after 5pm.

"The police were alerted ... after the store alarm activated."

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.