Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile has died

TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile has died, a close friend has confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

The former YoTV and Tempy Pushas star was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning near Queenstown.

An insider who worked with Akhumzi on YoTV confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

"He died this morning (Saturday) in an accident near Queenstown. We are devastated by the news," the friend said.

News of his death was shared on social media, with comedian Tsepiso Nzayo sharing confirmation of Akhumzi's death by an apparent relative on Facebook.