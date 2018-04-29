Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile has died
TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile has died, a close friend has confirmed to TshisaLIVE.
The former YoTV and Tempy Pushas star was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning near Queenstown.
An insider who worked with Akhumzi on YoTV confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
"He died this morning (Saturday) in an accident near Queenstown. We are devastated by the news," the friend said.
News of his death was shared on social media, with comedian Tsepiso Nzayo sharing confirmation of Akhumzi's death by an apparent relative on Facebook.
He would come to my mind with me not knowing why the universe kept echoing his name to me... only today to receive such news. God only you know..... & He loved you dearly. #RIPAkhumziJezile 💔💔💔😭😭😭. The shock.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) April 28, 2018
This was followed by another confirmation from Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who honoured Akhumzi for his "exhilarating energy, passion and appreciation of Africa culture."
Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni told TshisaLIVE the accident claimed five lives and happened on the N6 near Queenstown in the early hours of Saturday morning. However, she could not confirm the identity of those killed because this had not yet been discussed with the family.
What a sad time for South Africa, today we lost yet another king shortly after the death of uMam'Winnie#RipAkhumziJezile pic.twitter.com/tPRuh7pUAb— S'PHA (@SparaparaKBY) April 28, 2018
Akhumzi won a Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama Safta in 2014 for his role as Ngulube in Tempy Pushas.
He later rejoined YoTV, where he had earlier been a presenter, as a producer on its The Big Breakfast show.
Fans and friends, including Tebogo Lerole and Candice Modiselle, have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness at his death.