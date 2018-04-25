Water restrictions expected as Bay dams reach new lows

Bay dam levels are fast approaching the 20% mark as their combined levels this week reached 24%, the municipality said on Wednesday.

While the Nooitgedagt Low Level Water Scheme will provide additional water security to the Bay, not all supply sources can be supplemented from the same water system, the metro added.

“As a result, further water restrictions will inevitably follow if the situation deteriorates even further.

“With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%.

“The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81%, a clear sign of hard times ahead.”

The municipality has appealed to residents to strengthen water conservation efforts.