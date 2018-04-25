Water restrictions expected as Bay dams reach new lows
Bay dam levels are fast approaching the 20% mark as their combined levels this week reached 24%, the municipality said on Wednesday.
While the Nooitgedagt Low Level Water Scheme will provide additional water security to the Bay, not all supply sources can be supplemented from the same water system, the metro added.
“As a result, further water restrictions will inevitably follow if the situation deteriorates even further.
“With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%.
“The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81%, a clear sign of hard times ahead.”
The municipality has appealed to residents to strengthen water conservation efforts.
Captured here, is the Churchill Dam, where the water level is at a woeful 27.13%.
“With no prediction of meaningful rains soon, the new water levels call for a renewed sense of commitment from all metro residents, businesses and other relevant stakeholders.
“While we acknowledge the impact the municipality's water saving awareness campaigns have had since their initial roll-out, the metro continues to experience high water consumption from both domestic users and businesses.
“As the administration, we wish to make a clarion call on residents to assist in preventing a drought disaster by monitoring their household consumption and further tightening their water conservation efforts.
“We also appreciate the continued vigilance from residents who are consistently reporting water leaks. Through their efforts, we have been able to repair 5938 water leaks during the first three months of 2018.”