Britain’s future king‚ Prince William‚ is a fan of South African chicken restaurant chain Nando’s‚ he revealed on Tuesday.

The prince told Robbie Brozin‚ who founded Nando’s with Fernando Duarte 31 years ago‚ that he had been introduced to the chain by one of his detectives‚ MailOnline reported.

Pointing to his police protection officer at a Commonwealth Heads of Government event in London‚ William said: “This man here is your biggest fan‚ he’s introduced me to Nando’s. It’s very good. He should buy a stake in Nando’s.”

Brozin said he was not surprised the 36-year-old prince had sampled Nando’s food.

“I was certain they would have tried it because they’re so accessible‚ they’re people’s people‚ which is so nice‚” he was reported as saying.

“The beauty of Prince Harry and Prince William is that they’re really accessible and they are guys that go out a lot — I’m very happy that they’ve tried it.”

The prince met Brozin at the Next Generation Impact Entrepreneurs Forum‚ a joint session of the Commonwealth Youth and Business Forums.

Brozin said he was there “to share with the young Commonwealth entrepreneurs about the opportunities that are available and how to reach out”.

Asked about the secret of his success‚ he echoed the motto etched into the wall at Nando’s headquarters in central Johannesburg: “The people that work for us and the product obviously‚ it’s the people that make the chicken.”

Nando’s has 1‚400 restaurants in 22 countries across the world‚ including the US and‚ most recently‚ Saudi Arabia.