Home robbery turns deadly

A Port Elizabeth man was shot dead inside a house in Sangxa Street, Motherwell, during a robbery.

Fezile Sihoyiya, 53, was murdered at about 8pm on Monday.

A television set and his firearm were stolen.

Police spokesman Constable Mncedi Mbombo said a relative walking from a flat on the property into the house saw the three suspects.

“Two of them forced the mother and four children, aged between 11 and 22, inside the room. The men took a big-screen TV and instructed them to stay there.

“Meanwhile, the husband [Sihoyiya] was talking to the third suspect in his room.

“The suspect demanded money and a bank card from him.

“The family members then heard a gunshot.

“They found their father on the ground with a bullet wound to his face.”

Mbombo said the robbers fled with the TV, Sihoyiya’s firearm and his bank card.