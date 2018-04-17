WATCH │Walmer IDP meeting disrupted

A public meeting in Walmer has descended into complete chaos with one resident attempting to beat up Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip when he tried to start the meeting.

The drama started when residents in ANC T-shirts started throwing chairs and tables around, with Trollip and some members of his mayoral committee trying to put the chairs back up.

The meeting is part of a series of meetings where the city is meant to outline the draft Integrated Development Plan(IDP) and the draft budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

The municipality today published a revised schedule for the meetings after at least four meetings were disrupted and even turned violent last week.