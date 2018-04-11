IPTS ‘dry run’ extended

Following the launch of the first phase of the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) two weeks ago, the municipality has extended its “dry run” until next week.

This follows an incident over the past weekend, which raised concerns about safety, while the municipality figures out its plan going forward.

On Saturday, a rock was thrown at an IPTS bus ferrying commuters from the city centre to the Cleary Park Shopping Centre, causing thousands of rands’ worth of damage and slightly injuring the driver.

IPTS head of security Thomas Ruiters said the incident occurred just before 3pm.

“The driver received a few scratches from the shattered screen but none of the passengers were injured,” he said.

Security on the buses and drop-off and collection sites had been beefed up since. “We have security officers on the buses and along the routes.

“We also have a response vehicle travelling the routes to ensure passengers’ safety and our control centre monitors the buses remotely.”

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the damage to the windscreen amounted to about R3 000.

“As soon as the windscreen is repaired, the bus will be back.

“However, this will not hinder or disrupt operations.”

Ruiters said the man who allegedly threw the rock had been identified by Cleary Park Shopping Centre security as an illegal car guard.

Mniki confirmed that the alleged perpetrator was in police custody.

Since March 26, IPTS buses have been ferrying residents between the Cleary Park Shopping Centre and the Port Elizabeth CBD free of charge, with this “dry run” supposed to end on Monday.

But Mniki said it would instead continue until next week pending the assessment of the various routes.

“According to the operational plan, [a full system rollout will be] before the end of this month,” he said.

Although no tickets had been sold yet, the public was enthusiastic about the eventual arrival of the IPTS, Mniki said.