Routes reopened – but only to allow transport of pupils

Eastern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has reopened the taxi routes closed by the police minister before the Easter holiday.

However, taxis will only be allowed to ferry pupils who return to school next week – the rest will have to make other arrangements.

Tikana yesterday announced the relaxation of the ban, which prohibited taxis from operating on the R61 between Mthatha and Port St Johns, the N2 between Mthatha and Tsolo, and the R396 between Tsolo and Maclear.

A notice was published in the Government Gazette in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act of 2009, to close all ranks and suspend taxi operations around Mthatha, Ngqeleni, Ntlaza and taxi operations of both the Border Alliance Taxi Association and Uncedo Service Taxi Association in Port St Johns, Ugie, Maclear and Tsolo.

Tikana previously said more than 60 people had been killed through taxi violence since 2016.

“This decision [to relax the ban] is specifically taken to allow for the transportation of pupils to school – and all other operations are still suspended,” Tikana said yesterday. Thousands of commuters had been left stranded. The transport department had indicated that it would try to secure a bus service.

But by yesterday, this had still not happened. Provincial transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie conceded that securing a bus service provider had proved to be a huge challenge.

“People [bus company owners] are scared to provide a service here [around Mthatha],” she said.

The department was, however, continuing to negotiate with bus companies.

Tikana defended the state’s decision to institute the ban on taxis, saying it was an extraordinary measure it had to take to protect the lives of both taxi operators and commuters.