'Mind boggling' is how Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk describes the decision by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to declare two vacancies in the council from his party, National Alliance, this week.
Van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell’s seats were declared vacant by Nqwazi on Monday, following their expulsion by a parallel structure of the party linked to Japie Jansen.
Jansen and Van Niekerk both see themselves as president of the party.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with van Niekerk and Jansen.
LISTEN | Will the real leader of National Alliance please stand up
Image: WERNER HILLS
'Mind boggling' is how Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk describes the decision by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to declare two vacancies in the council from his party, National Alliance, this week.
Van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell’s seats were declared vacant by Nqwazi on Monday, following their expulsion by a parallel structure of the party linked to Japie Jansen.
Jansen and Van Niekerk both see themselves as president of the party.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with van Niekerk and Jansen.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia