×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Will the real leader of National Alliance please stand up

12 October 2023
National Alliance councillors Stag Mitchell, left, and Gary van Niekerk
SHAKY GROUND: National Alliance councillors  Stag Mitchell, left, and Gary van Niekerk
Image: WERNER HILLS

'Mind boggling' is how Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk describes the decision by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to declare two vacancies in the council from his party, National Alliance, this week.

Van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell’s seats were declared vacant by Nqwazi on Monday, following their expulsion by a parallel structure of the party linked to Japie Jansen. 

Jansen and Van Niekerk both see themselves as president of the party.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with van Niekerk and Jansen.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest