Opinion

Protect and restore Settlers Park before it’s too late

12 October 2023
Editorial Comment
Our call to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is straightforward — protect and restore Settlers Park.

Sewage, emanating from a vandalised and derelict pump house, is flowing down the walkway in the park, one of the city’s premier protected areas, into the Baakens River...

