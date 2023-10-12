Protect and restore Settlers Park before it’s too late
Our call to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is straightforward — protect and restore Settlers Park.
Sewage, emanating from a vandalised and derelict pump house, is flowing down the walkway in the park, one of the city’s premier protected areas, into the Baakens River...
