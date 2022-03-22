PODCAST | Secrets and lies: The murder of Jayde Panayiotou

When her body was discovered a day later, it became very clear that this was no random murder. Then, an informant network, a secret recording, and a plagiarised eulogy would blow the case right open and leave the community of Gqeberha and Jayde’s family stunned.

In episode 76 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the murder of Jayde Inggs, listen to the secret recording that nailed her murderer, and discuss the tracking device and cellphone data that sketched out a spider web of deceit.