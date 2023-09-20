×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | MEC wielding whip on underspending EC municipalities

20 September 2023
Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams
Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams
Image: ALAN EASON

There are no holy cows when it comes to whether mayors or municipal managers who underspend their budgets are suitable to hold the positions they do, co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams says. 

“It’s either people shape up or ship out,” he says, as continuous underspending will result in poor service delivery to communities. 

“I will not accept any excuses when municipalities fail to spend the resources given to them by the national government to ensure that they change people's lives.”

Speaking on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Williams — who will embark on a two-week mission to evaluate all 39 municipalities in the province — says he will push for those found to be underperforming to be removed. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest